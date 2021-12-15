The Appalachian State Mountaineers will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Western Kentucky's games have gone over 67.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 19.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67.5 PPG average total in Hilltoppers games this season is equal to this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Mountaineers average 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers allow (28.7).

Appalachian State is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.7 points.

The Mountaineers collect only 5.9 more yards per game (428.4), than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (422.5).

When Appalachian State amasses more than 422.5 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (27).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Hilltoppers score 23.8 more points per game (43.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (19.3).

Western Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 202.7 more yards per game (528.4) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (325.7).

When Western Kentucky totals over 325.7 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

This year the Hilltoppers have 19 turnovers, two fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats