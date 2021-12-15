The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will battle in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 44.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.4, 0.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Lions games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up just 1.0 more point per game (28.2) than the Lions allow (27.2).

When Arizona puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per contest.

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 379.2 yards.

The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 14 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Detroit has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals allow (19.5).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.5 points.

The Lions collect 311.3 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 321.6 the Cardinals allow.

When Detroit totals more than 321.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Lions have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Detroit is 1-5 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

Detroit has gone over the total in three of six home games this season.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is 7-0 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, in away games.

In four of seven away games this season, Arizona has gone over the total.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

