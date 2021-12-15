Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will battle in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 44.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 46.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.4, 0.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Lions games this season.
  • Arizona has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up just 1.0 more point per game (28.2) than the Lions allow (27.2).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per contest.
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 379.2 yards.
  • The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 14 takeaways.
  • Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Detroit has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals allow (19.5).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.5 points.
  • The Lions collect 311.3 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 321.6 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Detroit totals more than 321.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Lions have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Detroit is 1-5 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • Detroit has gone over the total in three of six home games this season.
  • The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is 7-0 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, in away games.
  • In four of seven away games this season, Arizona has gone over the total.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

