The Armed Forces Bowl will see the Army Black Knights battle the Missouri Tigers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Army vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of 12 games this season.

In 66.7% of Missouri's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 58.

Wednesday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 63.3 points per game average.

The 57 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are one fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.2, 9.8 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 3.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 6-6-0 this season.

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Army's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Black Knights average 33.6 points per game, comparable to the 34.7 per matchup the Tigers surrender.

When Army puts up more than 34.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights average 381.3 yards per game, 64 fewer yards than the 445.3 the Tigers give up per outing.

When Army churns out over 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Black Knights have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Missouri's games this season have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 29.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Black Knights allow (22.3).

Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The Tigers average 91.8 more yards per game (412.1) than the Black Knights allow (320.3).

In games that Missouri piles up over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, three fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats