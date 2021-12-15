Publish date:
Army vs. Missouri Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of 12 games this season.
- In 66.7% of Missouri's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 58.
- Wednesday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 63.3 points per game average.
- The 57 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are one fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.2, 9.8 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under of 58 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 3.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 6-6-0 this season.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Army's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Black Knights average 33.6 points per game, comparable to the 34.7 per matchup the Tigers surrender.
- When Army puts up more than 34.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights average 381.3 yards per game, 64 fewer yards than the 445.3 the Tigers give up per outing.
- When Army churns out over 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Black Knights have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (16).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Missouri's games this season have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 29.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Black Knights allow (22.3).
- Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.
- The Tigers average 91.8 more yards per game (412.1) than the Black Knights allow (320.3).
- In games that Missouri piles up over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, three fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Missouri
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.7
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards
412.1
320.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
8
Giveaways
12
15
Takeaways
16