Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of 11 times.
- In 61.5% of Houston's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's total of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers put up 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (21).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21 points.
- The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars give up per contest (298.8).
- When Auburn totals more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.
- This year, the Cougars have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- This year the Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).
- When Houston puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team churns out over 370.7 yards.
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22