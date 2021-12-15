The Auburn Tigers will meet the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of 11 times.

In 61.5% of Houston's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.

The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's total of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers put up 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (21).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21 points.

The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars give up per contest (298.8).

When Auburn totals more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.

This year, the Cougars have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This year the Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).

When Houston puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team churns out over 370.7 yards.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats