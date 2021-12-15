Publish date:
Baylor vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in six of 13 games this season.
- In 45.5% of Ole Miss' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 15.4 points below the 70.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- The Bears have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This year, the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.
- The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2), than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).
- When Baylor totals over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Rebels put up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up (348.5).
- In games that Ole Miss piles up over 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Ole Miss
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
506.7
348.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
428.8
14
Giveaways
9
24
Takeaways
20