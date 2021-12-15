The Baylor Bears will battle the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl.

Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in six of 13 games this season.

In 45.5% of Ole Miss' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 15.4 points below the 70.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Bears have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year, the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2), than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).

When Baylor totals over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Rebels put up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up (348.5).

In games that Ole Miss piles up over 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .

Season Stats