The Boise State Broncos will meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 12 times.

In 58.3% of Central Michigan's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 55.5.

Friday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 62.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.

The 55.5-point total for this game is four points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-5-0 this year.

The Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

The Broncos put up 29.2 points per game, three more than the Chippewas surrender per contest (26.2).

When Boise State puts up more than 26.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos rack up 381 yards per game, only 11.3 fewer than the 392.3 the Chippewas give up per matchup.

In games that Boise State totals over 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chippewas put up 14 more points per game (33) than the Broncos surrender (19).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Chippewas rack up 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up per outing (365.5).

In games that Central Michigan picks up over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over 11 times, 12 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats