The Military Bowl will see the Boston College Eagles meet the East Carolina Pirates.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

East Carolina's games have gone over 51.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

Monday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

The 48.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are three fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 5.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates allow (26.3).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles rack up 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6), than the Pirates give up per contest (394.7).

In games that Boston College totals more than 394.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have 17 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 22 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

East Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Pirates score 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles surrender (22.2).

When East Carolina puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates average 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (343.8).

When East Carolina churns out more than 343.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (17).

