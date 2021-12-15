The Independence Bowl will feature a matchup between the BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers.

Odds for BYU vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

UAB's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.9, is 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 57.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 5-7-0 this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in six chances).

BYU has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers surrender (22.8).

When BYU puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Cougars rack up 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers give up per matchup (324.3).

When BYU picks up more than 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UAB has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Blazers rack up 29.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).

UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Blazers collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (384.3) than the Cougars give up (386.9).

When UAB totals more than 386.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Blazers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats