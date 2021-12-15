Publish date:
BYU vs. UAB Independence Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- UAB's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.9, is 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 57.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 50.1 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, BYU is 5-7-0 this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in six chances).
- BYU has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers surrender (22.8).
- When BYU puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers give up per matchup (324.3).
- When BYU picks up more than 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UAB has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Blazers rack up 29.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Blazers collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (384.3) than the Cougars give up (386.9).
- When UAB totals more than 386.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Blazers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|UAB
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
456.6
Avg. Total Yards
384.3
386.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.3
11
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
19