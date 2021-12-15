Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Cleveland Browns (7-6) taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
  • In 76.9% of Las Vegas' games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.
  • The two teams combine to average 43.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.9 more than the 40 over/under in this contest.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 8.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This year, the Browns rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (27.7).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 27.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns average 349.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 356.6 the Raiders give up per outing.
  • In games that Cleveland totals more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Raiders.
  • In Las Vegas' 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This season the Raiders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns allow (22.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns allow per outing (321.2).
  • In games that Las Vegas picks up more than 321.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5).
  • In three of seven games at home this year, Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
  • In away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in three of six road games this season.
  • Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.