An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Cleveland Browns (7-6) taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7).

Odds for Browns vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

In 76.9% of Las Vegas' games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 40.

The two teams combine to average 43.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 49.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.9 more than the 40 over/under in this contest.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 8.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Browns rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (27.7).

When Cleveland scores more than 27.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns average 349.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 356.6 the Raiders give up per outing.

In games that Cleveland totals more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Raiders are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This season the Raiders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns allow (22.2).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Raiders rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns allow per outing (321.2).

In games that Las Vegas picks up more than 321.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5).

In three of seven games at home this year, Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

In away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

Las Vegas has hit the over in three of six road games this season.

Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

