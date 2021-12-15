Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-best 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 107 yards (8.2 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has received 101 of his team's 324 carries this season (31.2%).
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Edwards-Helaire's 46 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 4.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chargers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 31st in the league, conceding 140.7 yards per game.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 36 carries with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 46 yards.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
101
31.2%
458
3
10
19.2%
4.5
Darrel Williams
107
33.0%
386
4
18
34.6%
3.6
Patrick Mahomes II
52
16.0%
270
2
12
23.1%
5.2
Derrick Gore
29
9.0%
146
2
6
11.5%
5.0
