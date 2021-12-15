There will be player prop bets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-best 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 107 yards (8.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has received 101 of his team's 324 carries this season (31.2%).

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Edwards-Helaire's 46 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 4.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Edwards-Helaire has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chargers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 31st in the league, conceding 140.7 yards per game.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 36 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 46 yards.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 101 31.2% 458 3 10 19.2% 4.5 Darrel Williams 107 33.0% 386 4 18 34.6% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 52 16.0% 270 2 12 23.1% 5.2 Derrick Gore 29 9.0% 146 2 6 11.5% 5.0

