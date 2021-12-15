Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-best 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 107 yards (8.2 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has received 101 of his team's 324 carries this season (31.2%).
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Edwards-Helaire's 46 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 4.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chargers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 31st in the league, conceding 140.7 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 36 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 46 yards.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

101

31.2%

458

3

10

19.2%

4.5

Darrel Williams

107

33.0%

386

4

18

34.6%

3.6

Patrick Mahomes II

52

16.0%

270

2

12

23.1%

5.2

Derrick Gore

29

9.0%

146

2

6

11.5%

5.0

