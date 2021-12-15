The Cure Bowl will see the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Northern Illinois' games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 63.5.

Friday's total is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 71.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.5, 5.0 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .

The 58.3 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 5-6-0 this season.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Chanticleers score 40.4 points per game, 7.7 more than the Huskies give up per outing (32.7).

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.7 points.

The Chanticleers collect 43.9 more yards per game (492.2) than the Huskies give up per outing (448.3).

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 448.3 yards.

The Chanticleers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Huskies rack up 31.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Chanticleers surrender (20.0).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Huskies rack up 94.1 more yards per game (420.0) than the Chanticleers allow (325.9).

Northern Illinois is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses more than 325.9 yards.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats