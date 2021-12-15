The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and New York Giants (4-9) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC East opponents.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 44.5 points nine of 13 times.

New York's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.9 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Cowboys average 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants allow per matchup (23.8).

When Dallas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 39.4 more yards per game (409.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (369.7).

In games that Dallas piles up over 369.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

New York's games this season have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Giants average 17.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Cowboys allow (22.1).

New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.1 points.

The Giants average 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (361.1).

When New York totals more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

New York is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

In six home games this season, New York has not gone over the total.

Giants home games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 6-1 against the spread.

Dallas has hit the over twice in seven away games this season.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.1 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

