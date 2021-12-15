Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and New York Giants (4-9) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC East opponents.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 44.5 points nine of 13 times.
  • New York's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45.9 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Dallas has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Cowboys average 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants allow per matchup (23.8).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 39.4 more yards per game (409.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (369.7).
  • In games that Dallas piles up over 369.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • New York is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Giants average 17.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Cowboys allow (22.1).
  • New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Giants average 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (361.1).
  • When New York totals more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • In six home games this season, New York has not gone over the total.
  • Giants home games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 6-1 against the spread.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in seven away games this season.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.1 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

