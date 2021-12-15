The Denver Broncos (7-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

Sunday's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.1 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Broncos are 5-2 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).

The Broncos average just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals surrender (22.5).

Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.5 points.

The Broncos average just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0), than the Bengals allow per matchup (349.8).

Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 349.8 yards.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 17 takeaways.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bengals rack up 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals collect 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow per contest (324.8).

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

At home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In seven home games this season, Denver has hit the over twice.

Broncos home games this season average 44.2 total points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.

The Bengals have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

In six road games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

