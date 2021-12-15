Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (7-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.1 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Denver has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Broncos are 5-2 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).
  • The Broncos average just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals surrender (22.5).
  • Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.5 points.
  • The Broncos average just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0), than the Bengals allow per matchup (349.8).
  • Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 349.8 yards.
  • The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 17 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Bengals.
  • Cincinnati has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Bengals rack up 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.5).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals collect 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow per contest (324.8).
  • In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • At home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • In seven home games this season, Denver has hit the over twice.
  • Broncos home games this season average 44.2 total points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Bengals have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In six road games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.