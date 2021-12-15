The Florida Gators will play the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

In 66.7% of UCF's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 55.5.

Thursday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

In Florida's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have just two ATS wins in nine games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Gators average 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights allow (25.2).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.2 points.

The Gators rack up 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights give up per matchup (368.9).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 368.9 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

UCF Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCF is 4-8-0 this season.

The Knights have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

UCF has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Knights score 32.2 points per game, 5.6 more than the Gators surrender (26.6).

UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.

The Knights average 39.3 more yards per game (399.7) than the Gators allow per outing (360.4).

In games that UCF piles up more than 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats