The New Mexico Bowl will see the Fresno State Bulldogs play the UTEP Miners.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 45.5% of UTEP's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The two teams combine to average 58.8 points per game, 7.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52 PPG average total in Miners games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 8-4-0 this year.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 ATS when favored by 11.5 points or more this season.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 8.8 more points per game (33.6) than the Miners allow (24.8).

When Fresno State puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 124.5 more yards per game (463.4) than the Miners allow per matchup (338.9).

When Fresno State totals over 338.9 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (14) this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.

UTEP has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Miners score 4.9 more points per game (25.2) than the Bulldogs give up (20.3).

UTEP is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.3 points.

The Miners average 48.9 more yards per game (391.5) than the Bulldogs allow (342.6).

UTEP is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 342.6 yards.

This season the Miners have turned the ball over 22 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 22 turnovers.

Season Stats