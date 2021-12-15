The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) play the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in eight of 13 games (61.5%) this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 32.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 25.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Friday's total.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 7.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per outing (316.2).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.2 yards.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this year.

Michigan has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines rack up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team notches more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (254.8).

When Michigan picks up more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

