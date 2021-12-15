Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in eight of 13 games (61.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 44.5.
- The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 32.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 25.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 7.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs average 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per outing (316.2).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.2 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this year.
- Michigan has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team notches more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (254.8).
- When Michigan picks up more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16