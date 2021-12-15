The Georgia State Panthers will meet the Ball State Cardinals in the Camellia Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

Ball State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 54.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.2 more than the 50 over/under in this contest.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is six points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Panthers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals surrender (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 32.5 fewer yards per game (383.2), than the Cardinals allow per contest (415.7).

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 415.7 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

In Ball State's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Ball State has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Cardinals score 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers allow (27.7).

Ball State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (335.9) than the Panthers give up per outing (405.8).

When Ball State totals over 405.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Cardinals have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats