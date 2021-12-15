Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) will meet the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-5) in Week 15.

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 43.5 points eight of 13 times.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.6, is 5.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this year.
  • The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Packers average 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens give up per matchup (351.5).
  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 351.5 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).
  • Baltimore is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Ravens average just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
  • When Baltimore records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens average 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers allow (323.6).
  • When Baltimore churns out more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread, and 5-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In six games at home this year, Baltimore has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 49.3 points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Green Bay is 4-3 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total twice in seven road games this season.
  • This season, Packers away games average 48.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

