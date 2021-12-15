The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) will meet the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-5) in Week 15.

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 43.5 points eight of 13 times.

So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.6, is 5.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this year.

The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Packers average 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Packers rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens give up per matchup (351.5).

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 351.5 yards.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Ravens average just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

When Baltimore records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens average 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers allow (323.6).

When Baltimore churns out more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread, and 5-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

In six games at home this year, Baltimore has hit the over four times.

This season, Ravens home games average 49.3 points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Green Bay is 4-3 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, away from home.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has gone over the total twice in seven road games this season.

This season, Packers away games average 48.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

