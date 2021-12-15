Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (9-4) will hope to keep their seven-game winning run alive in a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of New England's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 37.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 44.6 average total in Patriots games this season.
  • Indianapolis has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Colts have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
  • This year, the Colts score 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots surrender (15.4).
  • Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.4 points.
  • The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).
  • In games that Indianapolis amasses over 310.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Patriots have forced (26).
  • New England has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • This season, the Patriots have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • New England has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots average 5.1 more points per game (26.9) than the Colts allow (21.8).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots average 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts give up.
  • In games that New England amasses over 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In seven games at home this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • Colts home games this season average 48.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • This year in away games, New England is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This season the Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in six away games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

