The New England Patriots (9-4) will hope to keep their seven-game winning run alive in a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of New England's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 44.6 average total in Patriots games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Colts have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This year, the Colts score 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots surrender (15.4).

Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.4 points.

The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).

In games that Indianapolis amasses over 310.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Patriots have forced (26).

Patriots stats and trends

New England has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Patriots have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

New England has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 5.1 more points per game (26.9) than the Colts allow (21.8).

New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots average 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts give up.

In games that New England amasses over 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

In seven games at home this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

Colts home games this season average 48.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This year in away games, New England is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This season the Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in six away games, New England has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

