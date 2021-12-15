Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Clemson Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- In 50% of Clemson's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 45.5.
- Wednesday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 9.9 points more than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 7.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Cyclones have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year, the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall this season when the team records more than 15 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per outing (309.3).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team amasses more than 309.3 yards.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (18).
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Clemson is 4-8-0 this year.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Tigers put up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones allow (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 362.8 yards per game, 53 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones give up.
- Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 309.8 yards.
- This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Clemson
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
15
437.4
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
309.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.3
13
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
18