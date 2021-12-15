The Cheez-It Bowl will feature a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Clemson Tigers.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Clemson's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 45.5.

Wednesday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.9 points more than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 7.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cyclones have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall this season when the team records more than 15 points.

The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per outing (309.3).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team amasses more than 309.3 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (18).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Clemson is 4-8-0 this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers put up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones allow (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 362.8 yards per game, 53 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones give up.

Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 309.8 yards.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).

Season Stats