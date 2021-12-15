Two teams who are on the skids will play in Week 15 when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11), losers of five straight, clash with the Houston Texans (2-11), on a three-game losing run.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in eight of 13 games this season.

In 46.2% of Houston's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.

The two teams combine to average 27.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 14.6 points fewer than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 46.7, 7.7 points above Sunday's total of 39.

The 39-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 13 set point totals (15.4%).

The Jaguars rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans give up (27.4).

The Jaguars rack up 81.6 fewer yards per game (303.1) than the Texans give up per outing (384.7).

When Jacksonville churns out more than 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 5-7 in their 12 games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Texans put up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars give up (26.2).

The Texans average 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (357.2).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 357.2 yards.

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.

In seven home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

This season, Jaguars home games average 47.4 points, 8.4 more than this matchup's over/under (39).

Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This year, in six road games, Houston has gone over the total once.

This season, Texans away games average 46.2 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (39).

