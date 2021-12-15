Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two teams who are on the skids will play in Week 15 when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11), losers of five straight, clash with the Houston Texans (2-11), on a three-game losing run.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • In 46.2% of Houston's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.
  • The two teams combine to average 27.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 14.6 points fewer than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Jaguars games this season is 46.7, 7.7 points above Sunday's total of 39.
  • The 39-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 13 set point totals (15.4%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans give up (27.4).
  • The Jaguars rack up 81.6 fewer yards per game (303.1) than the Texans give up per outing (384.7).
  • When Jacksonville churns out more than 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Houston is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 5-7 in their 12 games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Texans put up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars give up (26.2).
  • The Texans average 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (357.2).
  • Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 357.2 yards.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.
  • In seven home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Jaguars home games average 47.4 points, 8.4 more than this matchup's over/under (39).
  • Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • This year, in six road games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Texans away games average 46.2 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (39).

