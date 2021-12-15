Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Los Angeles vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC West rivals meet in Week 15 when Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert leads Los Angeles with 3,822 passing yards (294.0 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (338-for-504), tossing 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 268 rushing yards on 48 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.6 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.
  • Herbert has thrown 74 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

13

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

13

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Herbert averaged 298 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 14.5 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • The 263.7 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Herbert threw for 275 yards while completing 74.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • He also added 19 yards on four carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Herbert has thrown for 895 yards (298.3 per game) while completing 70% of his passes (77-of-110), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's added 61 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

124

24.6%

86

929

4

16

21.6%

Mike Williams

99

19.6%

61

915

7

14

18.9%

Austin Ekeler

75

14.9%

58

535

7

14

18.9%

