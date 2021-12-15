Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Los Angeles vs. Kansas City
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert leads Los Angeles with 3,822 passing yards (294.0 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (338-for-504), tossing 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 268 rushing yards on 48 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.6 yards per game.
- The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.
- Herbert has thrown 74 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
13
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
13
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Herbert averaged 298 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 14.5 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.
- Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- The 263.7 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Herbert threw for 275 yards while completing 74.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- He also added 19 yards on four carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- In his last three games, Herbert has thrown for 895 yards (298.3 per game) while completing 70% of his passes (77-of-110), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's added 61 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
124
24.6%
86
929
4
16
21.6%
Mike Williams
99
19.6%
61
915
7
14
18.9%
Austin Ekeler
75
14.9%
58
535
7
14
18.9%
