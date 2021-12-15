Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC West rivals meet in Week 15 when Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 3,822 passing yards (294.0 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (338-for-504), tossing 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He has tacked on 268 rushing yards on 48 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.6 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.

Herbert has thrown 74 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 13 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 13

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Herbert averaged 298 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 14.5 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.

Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

The 263.7 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Herbert threw for 275 yards while completing 74.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

He also added 19 yards on four carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.

In his last three games, Herbert has thrown for 895 yards (298.3 per game) while completing 70% of his passes (77-of-110), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's added 61 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 124 24.6% 86 929 4 16 21.6% Mike Williams 99 19.6% 61 915 7 14 18.9% Austin Ekeler 75 14.9% 58 535 7 14 18.9%

