December 15, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will attempt to extend their six-game winning run versus the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) in Week 15.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 51.5.
  • Thursday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 1.5 points more than Thursday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The 51.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Chargers games this season.
  • In Kansas City's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-6 in their 11 games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.
  • When Kansas City records more than 25.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (348.0).
  • In games that Kansas City churns out more than 348.0 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, five more than the Chargers' takeaways (18).
  • Los Angeles is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Chargers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers average 27.0 points per game, 6.4 more than the Chiefs allow (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers average 385.2 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 361.7 the Chiefs give up.
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year the Chargers have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles is 4-3 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This season, Los Angeles has hit the over in four of seven home games.
  • Chargers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • This year on the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • As 3-point favorites or more on the road, the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in three of five away games this year.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (51.5).

