The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will attempt to extend their six-game winning run versus the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) in Week 15.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

In 38.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 51.5.

Thursday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 1.5 points more than Thursday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Chargers games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-6 in their 11 games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.

When Kansas City records more than 25.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (348.0).

In games that Kansas City churns out more than 348.0 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, five more than the Chargers' takeaways (18).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Chargers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Chargers average 27.0 points per game, 6.4 more than the Chiefs allow (20.6).

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers average 385.2 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 361.7 the Chiefs give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year the Chargers have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 4-3 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

This season, Los Angeles has hit the over in four of seven home games.

Chargers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

This year on the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

As 3-point favorites or more on the road, the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS.

Kansas City has hit the over in three of five away games this year.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (51.5).

