The Texas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 6.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, six points more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 13.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those games.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Wildcats average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).

When Kansas State churns out over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this year.

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Tigers score six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers collect 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (348).

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 348 yards.

This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats