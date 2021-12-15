Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 6.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.6 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, six points more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.
- The 47-point total for this game is 13.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those games.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Wildcats average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).
- When Kansas State churns out over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this year.
- LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Tigers score six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (348).
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 348 yards.
- This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13