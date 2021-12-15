Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in six of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 44.
- The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 8-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per outing.
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up more than 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Hawkeyes average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats allow.
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up (337.1).
- When Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29