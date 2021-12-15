The Kentucky Wildcats will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in six of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 44.

The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 8-4-0 this year.

This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats put up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats average 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per outing.

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up more than 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Hawkeyes average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats allow.

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up (337.1).

When Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats