The LendingTree Bowl will feature a matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 54.5% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to average 62.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Flames have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Flames average four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles allow (27.8).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Flames rack up just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5), than the Eagles allow per contest (430.3).

When Liberty picks up over 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles average 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames surrender (21.7).

Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Eagles average 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow (315.3).

Eastern Michigan is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 315.3 yards.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats