Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- In 54.5% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- The two teams combine to average 62.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Flames have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This year, the Flames average four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles allow (27.8).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.
- The Flames rack up just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5), than the Eagles allow per contest (430.3).
- When Liberty picks up over 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Eagles average 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames surrender (21.7).
- Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Eagles average 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow (315.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 315.3 yards.
- This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
428.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.9
315.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.3
20
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
16