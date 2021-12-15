The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-8) will battle in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 45.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Rams have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

This year, the Rams score 8.0 more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.2 points.

The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (394.9).

When Los Angeles amasses over 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the point total in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).

When Seattle records more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams give up per contest (347.1).

Seattle is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 347.1 yards.

This season the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, in six home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Seattle is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven road games this year, Seattle has hit the over twice.

Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

