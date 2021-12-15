Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-8) will battle in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 45.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Los Angeles has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • This year, the Rams score 8.0 more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).
  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.2 points.
  • The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (394.9).
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the point total in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).
  • When Seattle records more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams give up per contest (347.1).
  • Seattle is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 347.1 yards.
  • This season the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 5.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in six home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Seattle is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven road games this year, Seattle has hit the over twice.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

