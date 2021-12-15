The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will meet the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Marshall's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 9.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.9 points more than the 41.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Thundering Herd have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 7.9 more points per game (30.7) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.8).

Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average only 17.6 more yards per game (405.9) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (388.3).

When Louisiana piles up more than 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Thundering Herd rack up 15.7 more points per game (34) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).

When Marshall puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (345.1).

Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out over 345.1 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Season Stats