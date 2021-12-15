Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Marshall New Orleans Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Marshall's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 9.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.9 points more than the 41.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Thundering Herd have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 7.9 more points per game (30.7) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.8).
- Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 17.6 more yards per game (405.9) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (388.3).
- When Louisiana piles up more than 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Thundering Herd rack up 15.7 more points per game (34) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).
- When Marshall puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Thundering Herd collect 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (345.1).
- Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out over 345.1 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (20) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Marshall
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
34
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
405.9
Avg. Total Yards
471.1
345.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.3
8
Giveaways
23
20
Takeaways
18