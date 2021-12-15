The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Air Force Falcons.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.9, is 7.4 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.4 points greater than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 47 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Cardinals average 31.9 points per game, 12.8 more than the Falcons allow per contest (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals average 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons allow per outing.

In games that Louisville amasses over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 16 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons average four more points per game (31) than the Cardinals surrender (27).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 27 points.

The Falcons rack up 423.8 yards per game, 22 more yards than the 401.8 the Cardinals allow.

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 401.8 yards.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats