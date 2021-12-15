The Maryland Terrapins will battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.

Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 55 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Terrapins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Maryland has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins rack up 437.8 yards per game, 53.5 more yards than the 384.3 the Hokies give up per contest.

In games that Maryland picks up over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (14).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this year.

The Hokies have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Virginia Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Hokies score 24.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies rack up 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins allow.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 413.7 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).

Season Stats