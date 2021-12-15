Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.
- Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 55 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Terrapins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Maryland has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).
- Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 437.8 yards per game, 53.5 more yards than the 384.3 the Hokies give up per contest.
- In games that Maryland picks up over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this year.
- The Hokies have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.
- Virginia Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Hokies score 24.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies rack up 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins allow.
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 413.7 yards.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14