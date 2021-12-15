Publish date:
Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- In 41.7% of Hawaii's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 56.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 2.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 60.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- In Memphis' 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers average 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (446).
- In games that Memphis totals over 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have an against-the-spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (29.3).
- Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect just 13 fewer yards per game (405) than the Tigers give up per contest (418).
- In games that Hawaii amasses over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Hawaii
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
405
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446
19
Giveaways
28
15
Takeaways
27