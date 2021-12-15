The Hawaii Bowl will see the Memphis Tigers battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

In 41.7% of Hawaii's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 2.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 60.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Memphis Stats and Trends

In Memphis' 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers average 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Rainbow Warriors give up.

Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.

The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (446).

In games that Memphis totals over 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have an against-the-spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (29.3).

Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect just 13 fewer yards per game (405) than the Tigers give up per contest (418).

In games that Hawaii amasses over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (15).

Season Stats