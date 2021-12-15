The Miami Hurricanes will meet the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Washington State's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 59.5.

Friday's over/under is three points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.8 points more than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Friday's total.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Cougars games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Hurricanes score 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars give up (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow per outing.

In games that Miami churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this year and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cougars average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes allow.

Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cougars rack up 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes give up.

When Washington State piles up more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats