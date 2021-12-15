Publish date:
Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Washington State's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 59.5.
- Friday's over/under is three points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 6.8 points more than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Friday's total.
- The 59.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Cougars games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- In Miami's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Hurricanes score 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars give up (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow per outing.
- In games that Miami churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this season.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this year and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Cougars average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes allow.
- Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cougars rack up 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes give up.
- When Washington State piles up more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Washington State
34.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
448.8
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.9
17
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
27