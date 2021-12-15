The Frisco Football Classic will feature a matchup between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the North Texas Mean Green.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in six of 12 games this season.

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 55, one point more than Thursday's over/under of 54.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61 points, seven more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

In Miami (OH)'s 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Miami (OH) has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the RedHawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Mean Green allow (27.5).

Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The RedHawks rack up 47.4 more yards per game (425.6) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (378.2).

Miami (OH) is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 378.2 yards.

The RedHawks have 12 giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 18 takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

In North Texas' 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Mean Green average 4.8 more points per game (28.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.8).

North Texas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Mean Green average 440.4 yards per game, 67.6 more yards than the 372.8 the RedHawks allow.

When North Texas amasses more than 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats