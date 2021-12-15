The Michigan State Spartans will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 60.

Thursday's total is 14.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games have an average total of 55 points this season, five fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 60-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Spartans have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those contests.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Spartans average 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).

When Michigan State records more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans rack up 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers give up per outing (349.2).

In games that Michigan State piles up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 17.3 more points per game (43) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Panthers average 502.8 yards per game, 47 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.

When Pittsburgh picks up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats