Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 60.
- Thursday's total is 14.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Spartans games have an average total of 55 points this season, five fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 60-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- In Michigan State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Spartans average 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).
- When Michigan State records more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers give up per outing (349.2).
- In games that Michigan State piles up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 17.3 more points per game (43) than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
- The Panthers average 502.8 yards per game, 47 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.
- When Pittsburgh picks up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21