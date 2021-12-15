The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 75% of West Virginia's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 45.

The two teams combine to score 52.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.4 points above the 42.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 48 points per game in 2021, three more than Tuesday's total.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Golden Gophers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Mountaineers give up per outing (349.7).

In games that Minnesota amasses over 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Mountaineers score 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).

When West Virginia records more than 18.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 383.3 yards per game, 98.5 more yards than the 284.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

In games that West Virginia amasses over 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats