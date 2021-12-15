Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North rivals will meet in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) meet the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.1 points per game, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Minnesota is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Vikings have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Minnesota has hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Vikings score just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 25.5 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Vikings average 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears allow per outing.
  • In games that Minnesota amasses more than 336.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
  • In Chicago's 13 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more nine times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • This year the Bears score 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).
  • When Chicago scores more than 25.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Bears rack up 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings give up (381.5).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • In six home games this year, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • This season in away games, Minnesota is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Minnesota has hit the over in six of seven road games this year.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

