NFC North rivals will meet in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) meet the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 13 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.1 points per game, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Minnesota has hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Vikings score just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).

When Minnesota scores more than 25.5 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Vikings average 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears allow per outing.

In games that Minnesota amasses more than 336.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Vikings have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 13 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more nine times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

This year the Bears score 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).

When Chicago scores more than 25.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bears rack up 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings give up (381.5).

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

In six home games this year, Chicago has hit the over twice.

Bears home games this season average 42.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

This season in away games, Minnesota is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Minnesota has hit the over in six of seven road games this year.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

