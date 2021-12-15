The Mississippi State Bulldogs will battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points four of 12 times.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 1.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points greater than the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 59 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders give up (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 449.6 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 410.8 the Red Raiders give up per outing.

In games that Mississippi State amasses more than 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Red Raiders score 4.7 more points per game (30) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

When Texas Tech records more than 25.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Red Raiders average 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (331.1).

When Texas Tech totals more than 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats