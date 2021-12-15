The NC State Wolf Pack will meet the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

UCLA's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13 points greater than the 46.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those games.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Wolf Pack put up 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per contest (384.6).

When NC State piles up over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Bruins put up 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins rack up 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (331.6).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.6 yards.

The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats