Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- UCLA's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13 points greater than the 46.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those games.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack put up 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per contest (384.6).
- When NC State piles up over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Bruins have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year the Bruins put up 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins rack up 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (331.6).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.6 yards.
- The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19