The Duke's Mayo Bowl will see the North Carolina Tar Heels meet the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 58.5 points eight of 12 times.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 57.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is nine points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

North Carolina has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels average 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks surrender (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels collect 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.

When North Carolina picks up more than 357.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks put up 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels surrender (31.6).

When South Carolina records more than 31.6 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (407.8).

In games that South Carolina piles up over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (15).

Season Stats