The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 20.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 35.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Notre Dame has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish average 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys surrender (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team records more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish average 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per contest (273.6).

When Notre Dame totals over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Oklahoma State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys average 403.9 yards per game, 64.8 more yards than the 339.1 the Fighting Irish allow.

When Oklahoma State churns out more than 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats