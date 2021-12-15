Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 65.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 65.5.
- The two teams combine to score 81 points per game, 15.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 65.5 over/under in this game is 13.1 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Buckeyes average 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per outing (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes give up per matchup.
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team churns out over 316.9 yards.
- The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year the Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).
- When Utah scores more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (366.7).
- In games that Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14