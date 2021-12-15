The Ohio State Buckeyes will meet the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 65.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 65.5.

The two teams combine to score 81 points per game, 15.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.5 over/under in this game is 13.1 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Buckeyes average 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per outing (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes give up per matchup.

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team churns out over 316.9 yards.

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year the Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

When Utah scores more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (366.7).

In games that Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats