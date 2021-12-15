The Oklahoma Sooners will play the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 1.3 points above Wednesday's total of 61.5.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners average 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks allow (25.5).

Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.5 points.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 370.5 yards.

The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Oregon has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Ducks average 31.4 points per game, 6.1 more than the Sooners surrender (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks average 418 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners give up.

When Oregon churns out over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats