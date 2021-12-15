The Oregon State Beavers will battle the Utah State Aggies in the LA Bowl.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in three of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Beavers and their opponents score an average of 59.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Beavers average 32.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Aggies give up per matchup (25.3).

When Oregon State puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Beavers rack up 430.5 yards per game, 39.6 more yards than the 390.9 the Aggies give up per contest.

When Oregon State churns out more than 390.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (19).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Aggies rack up 33.2 points per game, 7.3 more than the Beavers surrender (25.9).

Utah State is 9-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.9 points.

The Aggies average 63.7 more yards per game (451.5) than the Beavers allow per outing (387.8).

When Utah State picks up over 387.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Beavers' takeaways (16).

Season Stats