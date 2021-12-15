There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. AFC West opponents meet in Week 15 when Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 3,642 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (329-of-502), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (280.2 per game).

He's also carried the ball 52 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.

Mahomes has attempted 66 of his 502 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In nine matchups against the Chargers, Mahomes averaged 157.4 passing yards per game, 127.1 yards below his over/under for Thursday.

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in four of those contests against the Chargers.

The 222.5 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Mahomes went 20-for-24 (83.3%) for 258 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards, averaging five yards per attempt on the ground.

Mahomes has passed for 702 yards while completing 64.4% of his throws (58-of-90), with two touchdowns and two interceptions (234.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also added 43 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 131 25.2% 90 1030 8 15 22.4% Travis Kelce 109 21.0% 73 875 5 9 13.4% Mecole Hardman 62 11.9% 45 495 1 10 14.9%

