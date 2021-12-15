The Penn State Nittany Lions will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 11.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this year.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 2.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24).

When Penn State puts up more than 24 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).

When Penn State picks up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

The Razorbacks score 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow (344).

When Arkansas churns out over 344 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats