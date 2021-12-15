Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 11.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this year.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 2.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
- The Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24).
- When Penn State puts up more than 24 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).
- When Penn State picks up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
- The Razorbacks score 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow (344).
- When Arkansas churns out over 344 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14