Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 61.5% of Atlanta's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 46 total in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the 49ers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons give up (27.2).
  • When San Francisco scores more than 27.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (364.5).
  • When San Francisco piles up over 364.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta is 5-8-0 this year.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons score 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers allow (23.2).
  • Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.
  • The Falcons collect just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers allow per matchup (325.4).
  • In games that Atlanta totals more than 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total in four of six home games this season.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • In away games, Atlanta is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • This year, in four of seven away games Atlanta has hit the over.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.