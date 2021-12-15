The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in nine of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Atlanta's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 46 total in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the 49ers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons give up (27.2).

When San Francisco scores more than 27.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (364.5).

When San Francisco piles up over 364.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).

Falcons stats and trends

Against the spread, Atlanta is 5-8-0 this year.

This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers allow (23.2).

Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.

The Falcons collect just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers allow per matchup (325.4).

In games that Atlanta totals more than 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

Home and road insights

San Francisco has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

San Francisco has gone over the total in four of six home games this season.

49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (46).

In away games, Atlanta is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

This year, in four of seven away games Atlanta has hit the over.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

