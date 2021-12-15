Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will hope to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 15 battle against the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 13 games (76.9%) this season.
  • In 38.5% of New Orleans' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.9, is 8.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.8 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
  • Tampa Bay is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS when favored by 11 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers average 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints give up (21.9).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 21.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per matchup (339.5).
  • In games that Tampa Bay amasses more than 339.5 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 17 takeaways.
  • New Orleans has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Saints rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When New Orleans records more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (343.0).
  • New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 343.0 yards.
  • This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 11-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (4-0).
  • This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of six games at home.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • This season away from home, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • In seven road games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

