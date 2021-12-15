The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will hope to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 15 battle against the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 13 games (76.9%) this season.

In 38.5% of New Orleans' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.9, is 8.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.8 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS when favored by 11 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

This year, the Buccaneers average 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints give up (21.9).

When Tampa Bay records more than 21.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Buccaneers average 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per matchup (339.5).

In games that Tampa Bay amasses more than 339.5 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 17 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Saints rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Buccaneers give up.

When New Orleans records more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (343.0).

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 343.0 yards.

This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, at home.

At home, as 11-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (4-0).

This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of six games at home.

Buccaneers home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This season away from home, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

In seven road games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

Saints away games this season average 43.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

