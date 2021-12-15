It'll be the Tennessee Titans (9-4) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 49.1, 7.6 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 8-5-0 this season.

The Titans are 3-4 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Titans rack up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.8).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Titans average 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers give up per matchup (371.3).

In games that Tennessee amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (13).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans allow (22.3).

When Pittsburgh records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Steelers rack up 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up.

When Pittsburgh amasses more than 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.

The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2-1 overall there, this year.

At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5).

In seven home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

This season on the road, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In five of six road games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total.

Titans away games this season average 49.0 total points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

