December 15, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Tennessee Titans (9-4) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 49.1, 7.6 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 8-5-0 this season.
  • The Titans are 3-4 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This year, the Titans rack up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.8).
  • Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.
  • The Titans average 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers give up per matchup (371.3).
  • In games that Tennessee amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (13).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Steelers have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans allow (22.3).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up.
  • When Pittsburgh amasses more than 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2-1 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5).
  • In seven home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • This season on the road, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five of six road games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total.
  • Titans away games this season average 49.0 total points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

