Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 63.5 .
- The 63.5 total in this game is 10.6 points above the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on nine of 12 set point totals (75%).
- The Volunteers average 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers surrender per outing (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (341.6).
- When Tennessee amasses more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Boilermakers average per game (27.5) than the Volunteers allow (27.5).
- When Purdue scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers rack up only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow (404.6).
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 404.6 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16