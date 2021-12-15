The Tennessee Volunteers will battle the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 63.5 .

The 63.5 total in this game is 10.6 points above the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on nine of 12 set point totals (75%).

The Volunteers average 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers surrender per outing (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers rack up 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (341.6).

When Tennessee amasses more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Boilermakers average per game (27.5) than the Volunteers allow (27.5).

When Purdue scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Boilermakers rack up only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow (404.6).

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 404.6 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).

Season Stats