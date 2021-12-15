Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only one time this season.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 58 points in six of 12 chances this season.
- Friday's total is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70.5 points per game average.
- The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.2, 6.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 58 .
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have been favored by 5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies average just one fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.3).
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.
- The Aggies average 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (424.2).
- In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Demon Deacons average 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).
- Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.9 points.
- The Demon Deacons collect 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies give up.
- In games that Wake Forest totals more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27