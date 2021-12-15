The Texas A&M Aggies will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only one time this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 58 points in six of 12 chances this season.

Friday's total is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70.5 points per game average.

The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.2, 6.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies average just one fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.3).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies average 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (424.2).

In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Demon Deacons average 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies give up.

In games that Wake Forest totals more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Season Stats